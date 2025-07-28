Bayelsa Community Appoints Lumumba Tuke As Caretaker Chairman Of Ikebiri Kingdom

Stakeholders and concerned Indigenes of the Ikebiri Kingdom which comprised Ikebiri 1, Ikebiri 2, and Ikebiri 3 (Opuadino) communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Bayelsa State have appointed Lumumba Tuke as Caretaker Chairman of the Kingdom till further notice.

This was as the kingdom was said to have suspended his Highness, (Chief) Francis Timi Ododo from his position as the Amananaowei ofp Ikebiri Kingdom.

A notice from the kingdom stated that peace has returned to the community with the alleged suspension of the Amananaowei.

A notice made available to newsmen on Monday in Yenagoa stated that the suspension was passed by majority of the stakeholders that attended the general meeting held on Saturday, 26th July 2025.

It also accused the suspended Amananaowei of gross derelictions of duties, breach of traditional responsibilities in Ikebiri Kingdom and disobedience of constituted authorities.

The reports reads:” The Indigenes and Stakeholders, with over two thousand signatures cutting across the three communities signed during the meeting, also accused the sacked traditional head of deliberately refusing to call for a general meeting over the past Ten Years (10yrs) in outright disobedience of a decision by the Bayelsa State Traditional rulers Council’s directives and protocols.

” Failure and outright negligence in performing core duties, specifically refusing to initiate and constitute the electoral process for the bye-law election to replace the late Deputy Paramount Ruler since 2015 till date.

“Gross violation of duties and failure to render financial accounts for over 13yrs, thereby undermining transparency and community trust.

” Disobedience/Negligence of the Constitution of Ikebiri Kingdom by his consistent refusal to convene the constitutionally mandated quarterly general meetings of the Ikebiri Kingdom for a period of ten (10) years (2015-2025).

“His Highness has demonstrated a clear neglect of his constitutional obligations as the traditional head of Ikebiri Kingdom. (Reference: Ikebiri Kingdom constitution, chapter 6, pt.2 subsection 1 and 4).

“Outright Disobedience to a Revered Establishment – the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council. His Highness has shown deliberate defiance to the directives of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, operating under the Office of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, in the following instances:

” Refusal to convene the Ikebiri Kingdom General Meeting, as instructed and refusal to formally appoint a Constitution Amendment Committee in a duly convened general meeting.

“Outright negligence of duties / refusal to Institute electoral processes for the conduct of a bye-election to replace the late Deputy Paramount Ruler since 2015 – 2025). His failure to initiate the process for the conduct of a Kingdom-wide bye-election to fill the long-vacant position of Deputy Paramount Ruler, spanning a decade (2015-2025), constitutes gross administrative negligence.

“In light of these actions, and to ensure continuity, stability, and responsible governance, the community has peacefully appointed a Caretaker Committee through a transparent nomination process to oversee the affairs of the kingdom.

“Other newly appointed Caretaker Committee members are, Zebulon Festus – Vice Chairman, Ephram Fabo – Secretary, Melford Amayouowei – Public Relations Officer, Olu Newton – Financial Secretary and Abule Abrahim – Treasurer.

“The New leadership of Ikebiri Kingdom responsibilities of the caretaker government is to serve the people of Ikebiri Kingdom and to stabilize the community, promote unity, uphold traditional laws, and restore confidence in the governance of the Ikebiri Kingdom.”