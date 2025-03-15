Bayelsa comes alive as NDSF trials spread

Share

Bayelsa State communities may have sprang to unusual high tempo sporting activities as youngsters look to be part of the state contingent to the maiden Niger Delta Sports Festival.

The regional sports fiesta is sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and will hold in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State from April 1 to 8.

‎In his rustic community of Kolokuma in Kolokuma/Opukuma and Yenagoa Federal Constituency, Goodluck Kingsley Lawrence felt a nudge of providence when he first heard of the Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) through his Coach, Inafia Gagbe. He couldn’t place the source of his upbeat mood but still the feeling of excitement kept rising.

Canoeing isn’t one of the easily talked about sports in Nigeria though its a traditional preoccupation of his native Ijaw people of Bayelsa State. There is hardly a life outside their aged rugged wooden boats in the watering communities. Fishing is the dominant means of making a living in a commuting that is largely aquatic. So, paddling comes naturally to Goodluck Lawrence and many others, male and female.

The NDSF has canoeing as one of the 17 sports to be contested for and Coach Gagbe sees it as an opportunity to maximize the natural habitat of indigenous Bayelsa people at the Festival and beyond.

The State Liaison Committee for the festival commenced trials for selection at the Local Government and Constituency zones on Thursday, March 13 for Canoeing at the Kolokuma/ Opukuma and Yenagoa Federal constituency.

Speaking of his expectations at Peace Park lake, Gagbe commended NDDC for supporting the sports festival, which was initiated by Dunamis Icon. He went on to pledge that Bayelsa State would showcase their fishermen skills in the sport of canoeing.

Goodluck spoke of his dreams of pursuing a sporting career in Canoeing and hopefully make a name for himself and the state.

“It is my dream to turn this our natural way of life into something that will attract greatness to my state in sports,” Goodluck said.

‎Timitimi-Funwei Erekposeigha, a former national swimming champion and coordinator of the events, also offered assurances that Bayelsa State will utilize their indigenous environment to an advantage.

Elsewhere, the Table Tennis trials also held at the multi-purpose hall, Sports Complex Yenagoa.

