Bayelsa collects over N5bn IGR in March –Seipulo

The Government of Bayelsa State has disclosed that its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) increased to N5.6 billion in March 2025, stating that it was made possible through individuals’ and companies’ taxes and through the increase of workers’ salaries.

This was as he disclosed that the state was currently implementing the new minimum wage for civil servants in the state, and the implementation of 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary increments for tertiary institutions in the state.

Speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa during a transparency briefing for March and April, 2025, Timipre Seipulo, Special Adviser to the Bayelsa State Governor on Treasury/Revenue and Accounts, also revealed that Bayelsa State Government also spent over N160 billion between March and April, 2025, for various ongoing capital projects across the state.

Seipulo explained that the state government spent over N99.96 billion for capital infrastructure in March and N61.32 billion for the same purpose in April 2025.

He listed some of the ongoing projects currently being financed to include, “Yenagoa Phase 2, Phase Roads, Power Plant, Dualization of Isampou Road and shore protection, Gloryaland Drive Phase 3(Three), Stadium Land Reclamation, Amatolo/Bolo-Orua Roads, Agbura Roundabout/Ox-bow Lake Road, Nembe-Brass Road, among others.

Seipulo also read that while the salary of the state civil servants for March amounted to N 6.1 billion, that of April was N6.5 billion, with N266 million used for salary arrears on minimum wage for last year.

Gratuities stood at N363 million, pension arrears were N193 million, and that of political appointees was N1.7 billion for April 2025.

“IGR for March is N5.46 billion. The IGR component has been going up. When we started, we were reporting an IGR of N1.5 billion, but now, we are at N5 billion plus, and the major components are the personal income taxes from private individuals and companies in the state.

“Also, an increase in salaries supported the increase in our IGR.

“As of today, minimum wage has been paid, and 25/35 per cent salary areas for tertiary institutions have been fully implemented in the state.” Seipulo explained.

Speaking earlier, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs. Ebiuwon Koku-Obiyai, had said that Governor Douye Diri’s administration was always willing to tell Bayelsans how their monies are being spent, assuring that the State Government was eager and willing to do more.

Soliciting support and encouragement from the people of the state, she said that the news briefing was a norm that has been kept for over a decade.

As at March ending 2025, the FAAC and other receipts for the state came to N106, 880, 74,630. 60 while closing balance as at March ending stood at N138, 120, 566, 459, and the month of April, 2025 was closed with N174, 486,431, 638.

