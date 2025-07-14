Gunmen suspected to be involved in illegal crude oil bunkering, were said to have ambushed and killed Mr. Goodnews Manash, the Community Development Committee (CDC) chairman of Igbomotoru 1 community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

According to community sources who confirmed the incident to newsmen,on Monday, they said that the CDC chairman, Mr. Goodnews Manash, was ambushed behind the community’s school compound about 10:30 pm, Sunday night, while on his way to his brother’s house.

A community leader who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen that the assailants gained access into the town through a forest at the back of the community “because we have military check-points along our waterway, making it impossible for them to come in speedboats.”

He said:” They had been driven out of the community by the Nigerian army. And angered by that, they have succeeded in killing the CDC chairman who is working hard to restore peace in our community.”

Confirming the incident, the paramount ruler of the community, HRH. Ayibaikie Aseimighen Ofongo, also told newsmen that “within 12 midnight and 2am Sunday, somebody from the community called to inform me that gunmen have abducted the CDC chairman of our community.

“It was not until daybreak that I got concrete information that the CDC chairman was actually assassinated in the community. I can confirm that he is dead, but we intend to have meetings at the community level before we issue an office statement to the public.”

Also, the Press Secretary to the chairman, Southern Ijaw LGA, Dr. Ayibaetare Easterday, said that he got wind of the news Sunday morning, and condemned the incident, stressing that such case puts the community and LGA in bad reputation before the international community.

He said “the story is true but he was not killed in his house. He was killed close to another person’s compound, whom he was going to visit. It is an unfortunate incident and we pray that this kind of thing does not happen again.

“We are all brothers and sisters, so if we offend one another in the community, we should exercise tolerance and make peace. The incident is not befitting of who we are and it condemnable.”