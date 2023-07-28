Bayelsa Born Agric Entrepreneur Bags Distinguished Leadership Award

Advocate for Good Governance in Nigeria, a Non-governmental Organization has conferred a distinguished Leadership Award on the Managing Director/ CEO of Kesteramos Consultancy Services Limited, Ambassador Amos Ebiowei Kester, following his contributions in the agricultural sector, especially in the area of Lives stock farming and human capacity building.

The body’s ideologies are to contribute to improving democracy, encourage a pool of nation-builders in the country and recognize their input and roles in achieving a better nation.

The body said Amos came after passing through a very intensive screening process via various online platforms and physical assessment of his noble gesture and was endorsed by all.

Speaking on Thursday at his farm situated at Ogboloma Community in Gbaraun-Clan, Yenagoa Local Government Area, the Executive Director of the NGO Awulu Malik said that the honor conferred on Kester was in line with their practice to recognize and celebrate outstanding leaders who have made some impressive contributions to humanity and society development.

Represented by the Director of publicity, Francis Owen, he said “I commend the CEO of Kesteramos Consultancy Services Limited for his sterling leadership qualities with his immense contributions to humanity. He is a beacon of hope for humanity and an icon of community development.

Responding, Amos said he was elated by the honour and thanked them for finding him worthy of the recognition. He assured me not to betray the confidence.

He explained that his farm is made up of over seven plots of land comprising poultry, snailery, rabbit production, piggery, grass cutter, catfish, and production of fingerlings with over 100 students from different tertiary institutions undergoing Industrial training in the farm.

He said “The award will spur me to do more in my quest for nation-building. I started this livestock farming gradually from my compound. It is a fulfillment of my longtime dream to radicalize what I studied in the university to become self-employed, ensure food sufficiency, create employment, and the training of young graduates to guarantee their level of independence.

According to the Bayelsa-born young entrepreneur, “Agriculture is the largest contributor to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Nigeria. I advise youths to embrace it, to harness prospects in the sector instead of waiting for white-collar jobs after graduation from the university.

In their goodwill messages, the farm manager, Abarowei Binaembele, and Sylvanus Ayibadeinyefa, a four-hundred-level student from the Niger Delta University (NDU) undergoing Industrial training, emphasized that

Agriculture (farming) plays a major role in the production of food surpluses and creates job opportunities/employment.

They called on the government at all levels to invest more in agriculture to ensure food security.

Kester Amos is a recipient of several awards both within and outside Nigeria. Some are the face of snail farming in Africa, Accra in Ghana, 2021, Agribusiness Excellence Recognition Award by African food survival Ambassadors in Ibadan, and Icon of Nation Building through Agriculture award by the African Students Union Parliament amongst others.