Bayelsa: AWAGBV Unveils 5 Years Strategic Plan

The Association of Women Against Gender-Based Violence (AWAGBV) has unveiled a comprehensive five-year strategic plan aimed at preventing, addressing, and empowering victims of gender-based violence (GBV) across Bayelsa State and the broader Niger Delta region.

The announcement was made during the commissioning of the association’s new Secretariat in Yenagoa, located in the Amarata area of the state capital.

The Secretariat is expected to serve as a dedicated contact and support center for victims of gender-based violence seeking redress and assistance.

Speaking at the event, the Grand Patron of AWAGBV and UK-based Forensic Mental Health Practitioner, Antonia Garner, revealed that the strategic plan is designed not only to provide succor to women experiencing violence but also to extend support to men, children, and persons living with disabilities affected by abuse.

Garner also disclosed plans for a major fundraising event scheduled for July 2025, which will be directed toward the construction of a comprehensive treatment and administrative center for GBV survivors in the state.

“We are committed to partnering with both local and international organizations to provide sustainable support and long-term solutions for victims,” she stated.

She added that international advocacy groups, including Eduare, an educational initiative for Ijaw children founded by a Kolokuma/Opokuma native in the UK, and Bayelsa Ladies in Diaspora, have expressed readiness to collaborate with AWAGBV on initiatives around education and economic empowerment.

In her remarks, Dise Ogbise Goddy-Harry, National President of AWAGBV, emphasized that the five-year plan will incorporate preventive frameworks aimed at reducing the growing incidence of violence against women in the region.

Supporting the initiative, Amalate Ann Jonathan Obuebite, 1st Vice President of AWAGBV and Chair of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), stressed the importance of equipping women and girls with education and economic tools.

“When women are educated and empowered, they are more likely to walk away from abusive situations,” she said.

Jonathan Filatei, 2nd Vice President of AWAGBV and founder of the Deborah Ebisinde Filatei Women and Children Development Foundation, announced the association’s plans to roll out a widespread media advocacy campaign across Bayelsa State.

She added that the group would establish Gender-Based Violence Clubs in secondary schools to foster early awareness and resilience among young girls.

The event also received a strong endorsement from the Bayelsa State chapter of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities.

Its chairman, Ekpomokumo Doutimiaeyo, expressed the group’s readiness to partner with AWAGBV, particularly to protect and advocate for the rights of female persons with disabilities who are often more vulnerable to abuse.

The strategic plan marks a significant step forward in the fight against GBV in the Niger Delta, aligning stakeholders across government, civil society, and international communities in a unified effort to protect and empower the most vulnerable.

