Bayelsa Athletes Shine At Asaba As Tejiri, Pere Win 100m Race

Athletes from Bayelsa State participating in the ongoing Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN)/MOC National Trials in Asaba, Delta State have recorded big wins in the sprints.

In the Junior Boys 100m, Team Bayelsa athlete, Tejiri Godwin emerged as the champion in this category, holding off Precious Aina to claim the first position in the final with a time of 11.04s (-2.2).

Aina settled for 2nd position in 11.09s while another Bayelsa athlete Michael David placed 3rd with a time of 11.20s.

In the youth category, Ekowei-born 15-year-old Perezide Sigah, dazzled on the tartan track from her heat up until the final to win the 100m title ahead of the National Youth Games champion, Lucy Nwankwo in a time of 12.51s.

Nwankwo settled for 2nd place, running a new Personal Best of 12.66s, while Olatundun Muhammed-Raji came in 3rd, crossing the line in 12.72s.

In the Long Jump Junior, Opinion Ebitimi Precious won the male category with a jump of 7.35 metres.

In the 400m Junior, Goodluck Johnbull, powered home to 3rd position in the group A final.

The Vice-Chairman of the Bayelsa State Athletics Association, Dr Kola Oredipe, who was at the National Athletics trials in Asaba, told newsmen on Thursday that Bayelsa State was on a journey to return as a powerhouse of athletics in Nigeria.

Dr Oredipe, who was in Asaba to motivate the athletes said the investments of the state government in track and field events were beginning to pay up, insisting that the coaches are working hard to produce more champions after Linda Eseimokumoh, Gloria Kemasuode, Tima Godbless and Victory Godah.

“Look at that 15-year-old, Pere, a young girl, already dazzling on the track. She has so much potential. The Association under the chairmanship of Godwin Oghogho, is getting it right at the moment.

“We are happy with the performance of our athletes in this national trial. We will continue to support the athletes in terms of training and welfare as well as provide more platforms for them to compete”, Oredipe stated.