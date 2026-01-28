Bayelsa Athletes Confident Of Retaining Niger Delta Games Crown

Bayelsa State, the surprise winner of the inaugural Niger Delta Games in Uyo, is confident of retaining its top position at the 2nd edition scheduled to hold in Benin, Edo State.

At the first edition, Bayelsa edged Delta State by a single gold medal to finish top of the medals table with 46 gold, 29 silver, and 15 bronze medals, totaling 86 medals. Athletes preparing to represent the state expressed determination to dominate the upcoming Games, which will run from February 20–27.

In interviews at their training camp in Yenagoa, the state capital, athletes spoke candidly about their preparations and goals.

Wrestler Emmanuel Okike stated that Team Bayelsa aims to retain the top medal position, citing the quality of their training and preparations.

“I am very happy to be part of the Niger Delta Games. We have been performing well in all competitions we have attended, and I can confidently say that Bayelsa has moved beyond participation to winning tournaments,” Okike said after a training bout.

Similarly, 61kg freestyle wrestler Ebiere Frank emphasized that Team Bayelsa is going to Benin to affirm its dominance in wrestling. He added that the Games would serve as a preparatory championship for other competitions later in the year.

Both wrestlers commended the foresight of Dunamis-Icon Limited and the leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for partnering to establish the Games as a platform for youth sports development and talent discovery in the region.

Basketball player Gonibo Jessica also expressed confidence, stating that Team Bayelsa would return with gold in basketball. She described the competition as a stepping stone for young athletes to excel at national and international sporting events. Jessica urged the NDDC to continue its sponsorship to sustain the Games as a launchpad for grassroots sports development.

Following the rules of the competition, Bayelsa State will field male and female athletes in all 16 sports events at the 2nd Niger Delta Games.