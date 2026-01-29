Bayelsa Athletes Confident Of Retaining Niger Delta Games Crown

Bayelsa State was the surprise winner of top position on the medals table at the inaugural edition of the Niger Delta Games in Uyo, edging Delta State by a single gold medal on the last day of competitions.

The state finished top with 46 gold, 29 silver and 15 bronze medals, a total of 86 medals, and some of the athletes preparing to represent the state at the 2nd edition in Benin, Edo State, have expressed confidence to successfully retain the pole position.

In separate interviews at their camp in Yenagoa, the state capital, some of the athletes spoke shortly after training, and didn’t mince words in expressing their determination to dominate at the Games holding from February 20-27.

One of those who spoke is wrestler Emmanuel Okike, and he was adamant that the goal of Team Bayelsa is to retain the first position on medals count at the Niger Delta Games. Okike pegged his claims on the level and quality of preparations they have been undergoing, citing the wrestling team’s drills “I am very happy to be part of the Niger Delta Games.

We have been doing well in all the competitions we have attended so far, such that I can confidently say that Bayelsa has gone beyond participation to winning tournaments”, Okike declared while trying to catch his breath after a bout with another teammate.