Bayelsa At 29: Procure Gas Turbine Will Create Jobs, Stimulate Growth – Diri

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has said that the 60-megawatt gas turbine procured by his government, when fully installed, would not only guarantee 24-hour power supply in the state but would also create jobs and stimulate economic growth, maintaining that it was a milestone worth celebrating by the state as it turned 29 on October 1, 2025.

The Bayelsa governor stated this in a statewide broadcast on the twin occasion of Nigeria’s 65th Independence and Bayelsa’s 29th statehood anniversary on October 1, 2025.

Congratulating Nigeria’s leader, President Bola Tinubu, as well as the people of the country and Bayelsa on the anniversary celebrations, Governor Diri expressed the hope of better days ahead.

According to him, his Assured Prosperity administration continues to progress with landmark projects, including the nine‑storey state secretariat complex that would provide efficient administrative space for public servants.

A statement by Daniel Alabrah, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Bayelsa State, read that Diri equally stated that the ongoing construction of the 25,000‑capacity stadium would foster youth development as the facility would inspire young people and showcase Bayelsa on a larger scale.

“The recent arrival of the 60‑megawatt gas turbines marks a major milestone and brings us much closer to reliable, round‑the‑clock power in our state. That development will reduce household expenses, attract investment, create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

“Work is also progressing well on other landmark projects. The nine‑storey State Secretariat complex is advancing steadily and will provide modern, efficient administrative space for our public servants and the people they serve. To foster sports and youth development, we are building a 25,000‑capacity, Olympic‑standard stadium — a facility that will inspire our young people and showcase Bayelsa on the national and international stage.

He also spoke about developments in the education sector, where the state had recorded significant progress in academic performance and infrastructure upgrades.

“Our schools are improving. Recent NECO results have shown strong performances by our students, with Bayelsa among the top five states in Nigeria. To deepen pragmatic education, we have established science, technical and vocational colleges in every local government area.

“The ones at Ayamasa, Ofoni, Swali, Sampou and Opume have been completed and functional, while others are nearing completion in Brass, Igbeta‑Ewoma and Oporoma.”

While admonishing the people to reflect on the state’s and nation’s history and hope for a better future, the Bayelsa chief executive urged them to renew their collective commitment to unity and hard work.

“The road has not always been smooth. Some ask why we continue to commemorate this day. The answer is simple: self‑determination matters.

“As Bayelsans, we have spent almost three decades making our own decisions, setting our own course and running our own race. That capacity is a cause for celebration and a responsibility we must discharge with wisdom and humility.”

The Bayelsa governor maintained that the narrative about the homogeneous Ijaw state was on the upswing and that there was much to be grateful for and hopeful for.