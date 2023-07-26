Bayelsa Assembly Screens 8 Caretaker Committee/32 RDA Chairmen

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly under the leadership of the Speaker, Abraham Ingobere on Wednesday screened and confirmed the eight caretaker committee local government nominees and their deputies sent in by the state governor, Douye Diri.

The house also screened other thirty-two nominees that will man the affairs of the thirty-two rural development authorities in the state.

The nominees are Samuel Kalango – Nembe LGA, Chief Ibu Williams Mizodome – Ogbia LGA, Tobi Andy – Yenagoa LGA, Lucky Okodeh – Southern Ijaw LGA, Belemu Nemine – Ekeremor LGA Richman Ndakwe – Sagbama LGA, Inemo Oruebimiekumo – Kolokuma-Opokuma LGA and

Alabo Hanson Karika – Brass LGA.

For Chairmen of RDA(s) Brass local government area, we have Fine Owei – Chairperson, Akassa Rural Development Authority (RDA), Sunny Wariboko – Chairman of Brass Rural Development Authority (RDA), Wilson Oruwori – Chairman, Kaiko/Ibe-Awo Rural Development Authority (RDA).

Ekeremor local government areas,) Ebiowei Miller – Chairman, Opuokede Rural Development Authority (RDA),

Philip Moneyman Daunemugha – Chairman, Aleibiri Rural Development Authority (RDA),

Deme Pamoso – Chairman, Ekeremor Rural Development Authority (RDA), Ebieselekumo Atou – Chairman, Oporomor West Rural Development Authority (RDA), Brayei Eddy – Chairman, Alabini Rural Development Authority (RDA).

Koluama Opokuma local areas,. Diere Inokoba – Chairman, Odi Rural Development Authority (RDA), Woyengipreye Ibetei – Chairman, Kolokuma-Opokuma Rural Development Authority (RDA), and Nembe got Albert Stanley Obi – Chairman, Nembe West Rural Development Authority (RDA), Jephthah Olali – Chairman, Okoroma-Tereke Rural Development Authority (RDA), Mildred Kilete – Chairman, Mini-Ikensi Rural Development Authority (RDA), Iselekuma Alfred-Opuene – Chairman, Nembe East Rural Development Authority (RDA).

Ogbia, Kuro Opuabere Ibaralate – Chairman, Ogbia Rural Development Authority (RDA), Digha Arioni Nicholas – Chairman, Ogbia Central Rural Development Authority (RDA), Eluan Oruwari – Chairman, Ayama Rural Development Authority (RDA), Sunday Azibokodudo Oku – Chairman, Kolo Creek Rural Development Authority (RDA).

Sagbama, Tarikiebi Egbedi – Chairman, Toru-Abubou Rural Development Authority (RDA), Highlife Ifie – Chairman, Mein/Oyiakiri Rural Development Authority (RDA), Ann Enebimoere Asankpere – Chairman, Tarakiri Rural Development Authority (RDA), Fred Daubrilagha – Chairman, Sagbama Rural Development Authority (RDA)

Southern Ijaw, Leah Amara – Chairman, Apoi/Olodiama Rural Development Authority (RDA), Sikoki Saturday Peremobowei – Chairman, Onyoma Rural Development Authority (RDA), Collins Seighe – Chairman, Ogboin/South Tarakiri Rural Development Authority (RDA), Godgift Cornelius – Chairman, Bassan Koluama Rural Development Authority (RDA), Francis T Aguobiri – Chairman, Ogboin North Rural Development Authority (RDA), Kesiye Gbiagbia – Chairman, Bomo Central/ West Rural Development Authority (RDA), Kesiye Taribo – Chairman, Bomo East Rural Development Authority (RDA).

And Yenagoa has Angela Richman Akpana – Okordia/Zarama/ Biseni Rural Development Authority (RDA), Gabriel Otioteme – Chairman, Epie-Atissa Rural Development Authority (RDA), Tolumona Engedefa – Chairman, Gbarain-Ekpetiama Rural Development Authority (RDA).

They have all been sworn in today by the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri.