Bayelsa: APC Youths Speak Against Alleged Cancellation Of Surveillance Contracts

Youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the platform of Bayelsa Progressives Youth Movement (BPYM) have kicked against an alleged move by the Bayelsa State Government, in collaboration with some individuals, to take over existing surveillance contracts of some law-abiding members of the party.

The pro-APC organisation, in a statement on Friday and signed by their Secretary, Jordan Ebifatei, alleged that the only offence of the targeted surveillance contractors was their steadfast loyalty to former Governor Timipre Sylva, adding that they want to do that in connivance with federal interests.

The APC youths also alleged that Mr Joshua Maciver and Chief Kojo Sam were the primary targets of the conspirators, insisting that executing such moves against those they called founding members of the APC, who had given their all to the party, would hamper the peace in Bayelsa.

The APC youths said allowing such a plot would be deeply regrettable and could further inflame existing tensions in a state already grappling with economic and political strain.

The party youths called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use his good offices to ensure fairness and restraint in the handling of matters affecting peace, livelihood, and cohesion in Bayelsa.

The statement reads: “These individuals, whose only known offence appears to be their steadfast loyalty to former Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, His Excellency Chief Timipre Sylva, have been instrumental in maintaining peace and order within their respective operational areas.

“Any attempt to wrest these contracts from them, if true, would represent not only an act of political victimisation but also a direct threat to the economic stability of hundreds of Bayelsa youths who rely on these engagements for their survival.

“Governor Douye Diri currently commands the full administrative and political apparatus of the Bayelsa State Government, while the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, occupies a significant federal portfolio.

“It would therefore be disappointing, and indeed unnecessary, for individuals in some privileged positions to seek control over the modest enterprises that sustain many ordinary citizens.

“What is playing out, in our view, reflects an increasingly intolerant and overreaching political culture; one that seems driven more by insecurity and resentment than by genuine public interest.

“Having already manoeuvred to dominate political structures built through the sacrifices of others, one must ask: what more is there left to take?

“We urge all actors to remember that the essence of leadership is service, not conquest, and that governance should never descend into a zero-sum contest of personal interests.

“We remain committed to pursuing every legitimate and peaceful avenue to resist any unjust or economically harmful action against our members”, they said.”