Bayelsa APC Urges Tinubu To Caution Diri Over Comment On Wike

Share

A group identified as Bayelsa State All Progressive Congress (APC) Stakeholders’ Forum has written an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the aftermath of the faceoff between Governor Douye Diri of the state and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

In the letter signed by Chief Samuel Yousuo and Elder Ebigoni Gabriel, the Chairman and Secretary of the forum respectively, the group alleged that the faceoff between Diri and Wike stemmed from alleged promise of northern leaders to Diri to be a vice presidential candidate to either former vice president, Atiku Abubakar or Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi State in the 2027 general election.

The letter read: “Your, Excellency, you can recall that our group, Bayelsa APC Stakeholders Forum (BASF), had last year warned on the character of Bayelsa State governor, Senator Duoye Diri.

“We, the elders, had, on behalf of the All Progressive Congress stakeholders, written to express our concerns and advised Your Excellency to be wary of any alliance between your good offices and Governor Diri.

“Now we have it on authority that Governor Diri’s rage against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, was to massage the ego of some northern leaders that have allegedly assured him of the 2027 vice-presidential ticket.

“He is being promoted to pair with either the former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, or the Bauchi State governor, Alhaji Bala Mohammed.

“An insider further informed that the promise for Diri to run with either of the two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains led to his emergence as the chairman of the South South Governors’ Forum, as he assured those dangling the VP kite of the region’s votes.

“To firm up his promise, Diri has allegedly embarked on keeping money for the 2027 project.

“Aside from playing the same Okowa game, since his re-election, Diri hasn’t judiciously managed the money accrued to Bayelsa, which has reportedly unsettled key officers in the state.

“As part of non-judicious management of state resources, Diri came up with two white elephant projects, such as the 35,000-seater capacity stadium and a nine-floor secretariat, also estimated at over 100 billion naira, while the existing one that needs only refurbishing has been left to rot away.”

The letter added, “Governor Diri’s two-prong approach, allegedly facilitated by the northern leaders, is that he runs with Atiku, who he believed he had in the bag, until Okowa displaced him for the 2023 race. The second deal is for him to run with the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohamed.

“There is also another deal with a former president, who Diri has promised to nominate the next Bayelsa governor; all are to enable him get his support for the Atiku or Bala vice presidential ticket.

“It is also interesting to note that since Diri secured his second tenure, instead of using the huge sums made possible by President Tinubu’s government policies to work for the state, Diri hardly stays in office to do his work.

‘Rather, he has been off to different countries without any investment attracted to the state as should be expected.

“It is equally important to point out here that Governor Diri has made a mess of the Supreme Court pronouncements on local government council financial autonomy as he allegedly gives peanuts to the LGA chairmen.

“We need you to also know that everything about Diri is propaganda and this is what the northern leaders railroaded him into, to also fund all legal battles and take on Wike.”

The group also accused the governor of not only fighting the All Progressives Congress but also acquiring properties with the state fund.

It harped on how the governor allegedly betrayed PDP stalwarts in the past.

“We also recalled how he betrayed all the PDP bigwigs in the state that helped him, from former President Goodluck Jonathan, his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson, and Chief Timi Alaibe, who brought him from political oblivion to then president, Jonathan, and how Diri jettisoned Alaibe as soon as he got what he wanted.

“Diri should not be trusted, which has led many PDP members to distance themselves from him. As we speak, there are no serious PDP members with him. In the state

“But in his usual way, he found his ways through your Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and also to Speaker of the House of Representative, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, as well as some presidential aides.

“Also, in his usual way, he has also been deceiving the Minister of State (Petroleum), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, who he is deceiving that he will support while at same time concluding an arrangement with others in Bayelsa East to support them for governorship.

“We heard that Diri has been busy paying his lawyer and friend to handle all of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s legal battles, just as he footed the Atiku/Okowa legal bills against you in all the tribunals and courts.

“The same Diri turned around after you won your presidential elections and reached out to you through Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, to beg for his re-election.

“He deceived Senator Lokpobiri and David Lyon to take him to Wike, where he knelt down and begged for his reelection. This was because most Bayelsa PDP leaders that he betrayed had stayed away. With a little support from you, sir, Sylva could have won that election.

“We are asking you to fully support APC chieftains in the state.

“Expectedly, government officials are complaining that the state treasury is being depleted through variations and sand-filling contracts running into hundreds of billions of naira.

“This has led most of the officials transferring their services from the ministries of finance, works and state treasury.

“Dear President, you may not know that Diri was funding the 2023 Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, through their mutual friend, a former House of Representative member from Anambra State.

“The former lawmaker has become very rich in the five years of Diri’s government. The same mutual friend with Peter Obi also nominated a Labour Party representative in Diri’s cabinet from Imo State. This is a man whose opinion and decisions to Diri is final.

“We are asking you to fully support APC chieftains in the state. We trust that you come to the aide of the state,” the statement read.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

