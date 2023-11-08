Bayelsa APC Professionals, Stakeholders Declare Support For PDP Guber Candidate, Diri

The Bayelsa APC Professionals and Stakeholders Group has said that party members and the good people of Bayelsa have totally lost confidence in the governorship candidate of their party, Chief Timipre Sylva, and his capacity to win the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The prominent and influential body within the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday announced a significant change in their political stance ahead of the upcoming governorship election scheduled for November 11th, 2023, in Bayelsa State.

This was made known in a statement signed by the group Secretary General, Dr Emmanuel Akpodigha, noting that the decision has not been taken lightly, and it comes as a result of careful deliberation and a deep concern for the future of our beloved state.

The statement reads in part; “We wish to inform the general public, our party members, and the good people of Bayelsa that we have totally lost confidence in the governorship candidate of our party APC, Chief Timipre Sylva, and his capacity to win the forthcoming governorship election in our state, and have decided to throw our support behind the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the incumbent Governor of our state, Senator Douye Diri.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, and it comes as a result of careful deliberation and a deep concern for the future of our beloved state. As stakeholders who have been actively involved in the political landscape of Bayelsa.

“We have closely observed the developments within our party and have become increasingly disheartened by the direction in which the APC candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva, has taken the campaign and most importantly, the disposition of our people, to his candidacy.

“The Bayelsa APC Professionals and Stakeholders Group believes that our state deserves strong, visionary leadership that prioritizes the welfare and development of our people. While we have historically been aligned with the APC, our primary allegiance has always been to the well-being and progress of Bayelsa State.

“Regrettably, we can no longer ignore the divisive politics and questionable leadership attributes exhibited by Chief Timipre Sylva, which have eroded our confidence in his ability to provide the leadership our state needs at this critical juncture.

“Conversely, we have been impressed by the track record and leadership qualities exhibited by Senator Douye Diri since he took over the leadership of our state. We believe that his vision for Bayelsa aligns with the aspirations of our people, and we are confident in his ability to unite our state and steer it towards a brighter future.

“Our decision to support Senator Douye Diri is not only an endorsement of his candidacy but a testament to our commitment to the prosperity and well-being of the people of Bayelsa State. We urge all our members, supporters, and well-meaning Bayelsans to join us in supporting Senator Duoye Diri and the PDP in the upcoming governorship election.

“We remain committed to our shared vision of a better Bayelsa, and we believe that this change in our political stance is a crucial step in the right direction,” the statement added.