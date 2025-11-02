Bayelsa: APC Elders Forum Urges Diri To Remain Vigilant

The Bayelsa State Elders Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised Governor Douye Diri to exercise caution and political discretion in his growing relationship with members of the APC.

The forum gave the advice in a statement signed on Sunday by its Secretary, Chief Clarkson Ayebaepreye, amid what it described as a “campaign of calumny” against former Bayelsa State Governor, Chief Timipre Sylva.

According to the statement, the elders traced the alleged smear campaign to a faction loyal to a prominent APC leader in the state, accusing them of spreading false claims that Sylva was working against the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Describing the allegations as “patently false and politically motivated,” the forum said the campaign was aimed at sowing discord within the party and destabilizing its structure in Bayelsa.

The elders expressed concern that despite benefiting from the APC through ministerial appointments, the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, had allegedly diverted his influence toward fueling internal hostilities rather than promoting unity.

They appealed to President Tinubu to call Lokpobiri to order, warning that the continued spread of unfounded allegations through proxies could tarnish the image of the party and undermine the President’s progress agenda.

The statement partly read: “While the governor’s decision to align with our great party could represent a fresh opportunity for unity and progress in Bayelsa, he must be wary of being drawn into parochial feuds driven by personal interests that do not align with peace or development.

“Governor Diri must stand as a leader for all, not a captive of any clique or personality. The people of Bayelsa deserve reconciliation and purposeful governance, not factionalism disguised as cooperation.

“Over the past weeks, we have observed with dismay a series of malicious publications falsely alleging that Chief Sylva has been involved in activities detrimental to our democracy or hostile to President Tinubu’s administration.

“These claims are false and politically motivated. Our findings revealed that a small faction within our party, acting with external collaborators, is behind these falsehoods.”

The forum reaffirmed that the APC in Bayelsa remained united in its loyalty to President Tinubu and committed to advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda.

It, however, cautioned that the growing pattern of intra-party hostility from certain quarters must be addressed to preserve unity and progress.

“We remind all detractors that political relevance is sustained through service, not sabotage. The time has come to replace blackmail with bridge-building, and bitterness with brotherhood.

“The Elders Forum will continue to defend the integrity of our leaders, particularly Chief Timipre Sylva, and uphold the principles of unity, discipline, and loyalty upon which the APC was founded,” the statement added.