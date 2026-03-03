Bayelsa APC Congress: Gov Diri Charges New Exco To Be Torchbearers

As the Bayelsa State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held its congress on Tuesday, Governor Douye Diri charged the new state executive to see themselves as torchbearers of the party in the state.

Describing the congress as peaceful, Governor Diri stated that the new executive emerged by consensus, calling it the first of its kind in the history of the party’s congresses in Bayelsa.

At the congress, held at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre in Yenagoa, the governor observed that despite the large turnout of delegates, party leaders, and members, the exercise was free from rancour, peaceful, and successful. He noted that it marked a clear departure from previous party elections, which were often fraught with conflicts and violence.

Governor Diri expressed gratitude to God, party members, state and national officials, and other stakeholders for the successful exercise.

A statement by Daniel Alabrah, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, noted that Diri advised the new executives that their loyalty should primarily be to the party and its leaders at the national and state levels, rather than to those who nominated them. He urged them to work together to ensure continued peace and progress in the state.

He said:

“You are now the torchbearers of the APC in Bayelsa State. Work harmoniously with leaders and various caucuses across the state to unite us further. The new APC in Bayelsa has no place for factions. Always consult and seek the face of God to build a virile and strong party. Today’s peaceful and successful state congress is a victory for the party.

Your party is in power both at the national and state levels. The APC today is the party to beat in Bayelsa because we have a formidable governance structure, made up of political gladiators from the state to the national level. Let Bayelsa be the reference point among the 36 states of the federation. I am happy with the way APC members are coming together in the state. In every family, there may be misunderstandings, but we must have ways of resolving disputes.”

In his welcome address, the outgoing caretaker committee chairman of the state APC, Dr. Dennis Otiotio, praised Governor Diri’s leadership style, particularly for building consensus across the board, which he noted had brought everyone together as one family.

Dr. Otiotio congratulated the governor for reconciling all warring factions within the party and ensuring unified, peaceful, and successful ward, local government, and state congresses, whose outcomes were accepted by all. He also thanked members of the outgoing executive for their commitment to the party’s success, noting that he was delighted to see the APC flag flying at the Government House.

A former deputy governor, Peremobowei Ebebi, moved the motion for the dissolution of the former executive committee, while Speaker of the State Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, seconded it.

In his response, the new chairman of the party, Hon. Warman Ogoriba, a former House of Representatives member, assured that the new executive would work with all APC members to sustain unity and win elections in the state. Ogoriba commended Governor Diri for his inclusive leadership and for unifying the party.

The APC state congress committee, chaired by Zakari Adimbo, supervised the process, which was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner in Bayelsa State, Mallam Isah Ehimeakhe, and other INEC officials.

The 37-member new executive committee includes Ayobegha James (Deputy Chairman), Barr. Japan Odoji (Secretary), Luke Demeoru (Assistant Secretary), Ebi Waribigha (Vice Chairman, East), Godbless Diriwari (Vice Chairman, Central), Akwakwa B. Akwakwa (Vice Chairman, West), Legal Adviser Barr. Ebiotu Seleketimibi, Treasurer Preye Prefa, Financial Secretary Ishmael Okpo, Organising Secretary Edigirisi Orubu, and Publicity Secretary James Inengite, among others.

A legal practitioner, Mr. Stanley Damabide, administered the oath of office to the new chairman and members of the executive.

In attendance at the congress were party leaders, including Senators Konbowei Benson and Benson Agadaga; Oforji Oboku; Rodney Ambaiowei; state lawmakers; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku; and former deputy governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah, among others.