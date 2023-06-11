Bayelsa APC Chair, Otiotio Appreciates God For Saving His Life

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Dennis Otiotio has thanked God for saving his life from a ghastly motor accident that nearly claimed his life, saying without God he and his family are nothing.

Speaking on Sunday in Yenagoa during a thanksgiving service at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Otiotio said he was in the church to thank God for still keeping him alive.

Recall that the APC chairman was saved from a fatal accident that occurred along East/West road while returning from Appeal Court in Port Harcourt on the 9th of February 2023.

Otiotio said that without God, he is nobody, saying it’s God that made them what they are today.

He said, ” I’ ‘m here with my family to thank God. Particularly on the 9th of February 2023 when I travelled to Portharcout with my driver and another lawyer for a case in Appeal Court. I was rushing back to Yenagoa for the APC campaign in Southern Ijaw when the accident occurred.

“Infact my car Toyota SUV somersaulted more than ten times with about six persons inside. It was God that protected us and saved us from death. Possibly we would have been retired to a hospital bed for maybe six months or more”.

” Since I became the chairman of APC in the state, it has been one battle to the other. Some people say we cannot conduct primaries, yet we conducted all the primaries successfully by the grace of God”.

“Secondly, I want to thank God for giving me the grace to pilot the affairs of APC in the state. We have conducted all our primaries successfully and only waiting for the governorship election”.

“I can tell you that I’m a living miracle. I and my family are living miracles, we are a mysterious wonder. That is why every opportunity that we have we always thank God. Whatever we have today is a result of God’s grace. We have come to return all glory to God”.

In his sermon, the mega-regional Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries in Bayelsa State, Pastor Emmanuel Akinola who delivered a sermon titled, the mystery of next level said “You cannot arrive at future you did not prepare for.

Pastor Akinola who took his Bible passage from Genesis 13v14, said the next level was more than an aspiration but that the next level was the heritage of the redeemed.

He said ” But know that every next level has a contending enemy. That is why the next level needs aggressive prayers”.

He highlighted 12 keys to the next level which include surrendering to Jesus and engaging in thanksgiving amongst others.