The Managing Director of Bayelsa Airport Limited, Air Vice‑Marshal Nelson Calmday (rtd), says the newly unveiled airline will donate aviation in the Niger Delta region in the near future.

According to him, the airline will not only operate the Lagos and Abuja routes daily but also other Niger Delta states.

The Managing Director stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Bayelsa Airport, Amassoma on Thursday.

He said that the two aircrafts they just acquired will be leased to Pioneer Airlines Limited, who are the operators.

According to him: “The route we establish covers all the Niger Delta area, we have places like Port Harcourt, Osube Warri, Uyo, Calabar, inclusive of Lagos and Abuja outside the Niger Delta.

“We are operating daily, there are days we will have merger flights because of low patronage but after the airline would have operated for some time.

“We would have regained our full patronage because most people from Bayelsa now proceed to Port-Harcourt because of uncertainty other days having flight, when that certainty is established it will be daily,” he explained. He said that the airport is well staffed.

“We are not looking forward to recruiting new people, but Pioneer Airline has already conducted a level of recruitment for her aircrew.

“Pilots, cabin crew, cabin engineers onboard engineers, they have also recruited ticketing staff who have also gone to some basic training also,” he said.