Bayelsa agog for Diri’s second term inauguration

Bayelsa State residents are upbeat as events marking the second tenure inauguration of Governor Douye Diri kicked off yesterday with a thanksgiving service. Thousands of beautiful dressed Bayelsans thronged the state’s Ecumenical Centre at Igbogene in appreciation to God for the governor’s victory in the November 11, 2023 poll. Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, will be sworn in for another term on February 14.

Speaking during the thanksgiving service, the governor expressed gratitude to God for his victory in the November election, saying without His intervention, it would not have been impossible. A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying that God delivered Bayelsa from the hands of those who wrongly use power. Diri thanked people of the state for standing by him throughout his first tenure and during the election.