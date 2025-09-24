Bayelsa: Agbobiri Community Crowns New Paramount Ruler

The people of Agbobiri Community in Okordia Kingdom, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, have crowned His Highness Sunday Inebisa as their Paramount Ruler and Amananaowei, Aluko XII. Chief Inemo Thompson Otasi was also installed as his Deputy.

The coronation followed a tense election held earlier in the week at the village square, where Inebisa was unanimously chosen by the community. The ceremony was conducted by the oldest man in the community, Chief B.J. Gbaranbibi, alongside the Ibedaowei of Okordia Clan, King Richard Seiba, and his Council of Chiefs.

Welcoming the new Paramount Ruler into the Council of Chiefs, King Seiba urged him to promote peace and unity, emphasizing the importance of Agbobiri as the traditional headquarters of the Okordia/Zarama/Biseni district.

In their goodwill messages, the Paramount Ruler of Edagberi Community in Engeni Kingdom, His Highness Sunny Jacobs, and a women leader of Agbobiri, Ovie Donkuno, advised Inebisa to remain humble, stay close to the people, and prioritize women’s inclusion in community development.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of PIA Host Communities Trust Okordia Zarama, Engineer Miebi Lambert, also pledged support, stressing that Agbobiri’s strategic position would attract future developmental activities, including the prospect of producing additional oil and gas wells.

In his acceptance speech, His Highness Inebisa expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him and promised to provide fair, inclusive, and unbiased leadership. He called for the unwavering support of all indigenes in moving the community forward.

The event also featured the inauguration of compound chiefs: Amaitari Etekpe (Agianwari), Obunge Fakidouma (Kalagba), Glory Kenya (Ozoukuno), Gilbert Okah (Adawari), Ebitonye Donkuno (Kaladu), and Gowon Daniel (Somuwari families).

It was recalled that the Okordia Kingdom traditionally renews its leadership every four years, hence the initiation of a new Paramount Ruler in the person of Sunday Inebisa.