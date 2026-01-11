Bayelsa Adopts New Harmonised Tax Law

Bayelsa State has joined the league of states that have enacted the harmonised taxes law as part of the ongoing tax reforms aimed at eliminating multiple taxation and illegal tax collection.

The Chairman of Presidential Committee on tax reform Mr Taiwo Oyedele confirmed the update on Saturday via his X handle.

“We commend Bayelsa State for this important step, alongside other states where similar laws have been enacted, including Anambra, Ekiti, Gombe, Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau, and Zamfara.

Many more states are currently in the final stages of passing and gazetting the law”.

“This momentum marks the beginning of a more coordinated, transparent, and investorfriendly fiscal framework across the federation” , and concluded that, transformative fiscal era is underway.