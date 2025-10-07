Bayelsa Acquires Aircraft For Commercial Operations

Bayelsa State has procured two aircraft to commence commercial flight operations at the state’s international airport.

Governor Douye Diri disclosed this on Monday during a courtesy visit by the Prime Minister of the State of Africa in Diaspora, Dr. Tin Louise-George, to Government House, Yenagoa.

He said the aircraft would soon arrive and operate on the Yenagoa–Lagos and Yenagoa–Abuja routes.

Governor Diri explained that his administration is determined to make the Bayelsa International Airport more commercially viable.

While welcoming Dr. Louise-George on his maiden visit to Nigeria and Bayelsa State, the governor described the State of Africa in Diaspora as an organisation similar to Doctors Without Borders.

He noted that the state government is ready to partner with the group on airport expansion and the development of a smart city.

“I heartily welcome you and your team to Bayelsa. We are happy to note that you are here in Nigeria for the first time. Let me acknowledge that I had a fruitful virtual meeting with you and your team when I was recently in London, which was facilitated by my Technical Adviser, Prof. Oweikumo Eradiri.

“As an African government without borders, we know you have a lot for us. My Technical Adviser had earlier presented the plans we have in developing our state. The airport is one of them, which certainly needs expansion,” he said.

Diri explained that the state had previously partnered with a private airline to operate flights to Lagos and Abuja, but the arrangement nearly collapsed, leaving the airport underutilized.

“Now we have taken the bull by the horn, and as we speak, we are expecting two aircraft, which government has already procured. These aircraft will operate daily flights to Lagos and Abuja,” he stated.

He added that the state is also developing the New Yenagoa City, which would serve as a hub for the proposed smart city project.

Earlier, Dr. Tin Louise-George proposed development support and funding for selected projects in the state through a cooperation agreement.

He explained that in 2003, Heads of State of the African Union unanimously adopted a resolution establishing the Africa in Diaspora as the sixth region of Africa. He noted that there are about 350 million people of African descent living outside the continent, and he has the mandate of the African Union to represent them.

The Prime Minister stated that beyond the government, which he leads, the State of Africa in Diaspora also has a parliament and royal chamber, with programmes designed to reinforce Africa through the diaspora and vice versa.

He said his visit to Bayelsa was to explore areas of collaboration in aviation, smart city development, education, and healthcare.

“This morning, I saw the airport and I know you want to extend it. We are ready to provide the resources to develop this airport, a smart city somewhere, education and a medical complex. We will be happy to contribute,” he said.