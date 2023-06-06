New Telegraph

June 7, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bayelsa 7th Assembly:…

Bayelsa 7th Assembly: Again, Ngobere Emerges As Speaker

Vinkmag ad

The member representing Brass Constituency 3 and immediate past Speaker of the 6th Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere has been re-elected as the Speaker of the House for the second time.

Ingobere, who is serving a fourth term in the state assembly was nominated as Speaker on Tuesday by the member representing Southern Ijaw Constituency 2, Monday -Bubou Obolo, and seconded by the member representing Sagbama Constituency 2, Bernard Kenebai.

In the same vein, the member representing Ekeremor Constituency 3, Michael Ogbere was re-elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker of the 7th Bayelsa House of Assembly.

Ogbere, who is serving his third term was nominated by the member representing Brass Constituency 1, Charles Daniel and was seconded by the member representing Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency 2, Wisdom Fafi.

The speaker and deputy speaker were nominated shortly after the Clerk of the House, Tenedia Adogu read the state governor’s letter of the proclamation of the 7th Bayelsa State house of Assembly.

Governor Douye Diri who was absent during the proceedings had earlier in a letter read by the Clerk of the House, Adogu, dissolved the 6th assembly.

The oath of office and allegiance were subsequently administered to the speaker and deputy speaker, as well as the other twenty-two members elected by the clerk of the house, Adogu.

In his inaugural speech, the Speaker of the 7th Bayelsa House of Assembly, Ingobere expressed gratitude to the members for finding him worthy to take up the job and promised to run an open-door policy.

He, however, solicited the support of members of the assembly in carrying out the tasks of making laws for the development of the state.

Read Previous

Customs Impounds 6,900 Bags Of Rice, Generates N34.17m In Ogun
Read Next

Oyo South: Tribunal Begins Hearing Tegbe’s Petition Against Alli, Adjourns To June 12

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023