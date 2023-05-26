Bawuah: Uba Boosts Infrastructure Development, Trade Across Africa

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), UBA Africa, Mrs. Abiola Bawuah, yesterday said that the Pan- African financial institution has collaborated with governments in African countries where it operates to build key infrastructure projects, boost trade and create millions of jobs. Bawuah disclosed this at a session with journalists in Lagos, during the UBA Africa Conversation 2023, with the theme “Innovating the Continent for Growth.” She said: “We’ve supported governments all over Africa in serious infrastructure.

I make sure anywhere UBA is operating, we collaborate with the government to ensure the country is developed. You will agree with me without the infrastructure in Africa, we go nowhere. “Also, across Africa, everybody is talking about manufacturing and adding value to the agriculture sector. Almost all of Africa’s economy is dominated by agriculture which is 60 percent and we have come to a realization of adding value. “If you fail to add value, you go nowhere. All the governments are talking about manufacturing but you cannot have manufacturing without infrastructure in place and infrastructure without power.

“UBA is repacking them. We have also come to the realisation that the government is not set up to create jobs and it is the private sector. We have collaborated with the government and created millions of jobs across Africa.”