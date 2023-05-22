Bawa’s $2m Bribe Saga: Politicians Bent On Derailing EFCC’s Anti-Graft War – Northern Group 

A Northern group on Monday said the $2 million bribery allegation levelled against the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa was part of greater ploy by desperate politicians to rubbish anti-graft agency and it’s works.

The group, Concerned Northern Forum, (CNF) in Abuja said they would continue to support EFCC’s anti-graft war, despite the campaign of calumny already activated by corrupt politicians.

The Leader of the group, Muhammad Sanni, called on Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, to focus on governance issues and the ongoing fight against insurgency in his state, and stop smearing the image of EFCC and its Chairman.

He stated that while no evidence has been given to back the claims, the public should ignore it and remain supportive of the agency’s works.

In a statement signed by Sanni, the group noted that allegations of $2 million bribe from the government against Bawa, was “absurd, planned and executed by certain corrupt individuals to smear the chairman of the commission and distract him from fighting against corruption and other related financial crimes.”

According to him, “allegations are not true, lack evidence, mostly twisted to misinform the general public,” and “circulated around by those who are afraid the eagle eyes of the EFCC are coming for them over embezzlement and misuse of public funds.

“No evidence is presented because it is fabricated, a concoction, and an effort by Matawalle to divert the attention of the public from the ongoing investigation on him over allegations of corruption, award of phantom contracts and diversion of over N70 billion. This is a known strategy by corrupt individuals to avoid a date with the law.”