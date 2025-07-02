Bawa: Law Enforcement Agencies Benefitted From Fuel Subsidy Scam

Former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said that law enforcement agencies benefitted from the fuel subsidy sleaze.

In his new book: ‘The Shadow of Loot & Losses: Uncovering Nigeria’s Petroleum Subsidy Fraud’, Bawa said Nigeria lost $450 million to subsidy fraud under the Petroleum Support Fund (PSF) scheme, from 2006 to 2012.

He added that some of the indicted oil marketers were prosecuted and jailed, while 80 per cent of the stolen funds have been recovered.

Speaking about his findings on ‘Prime Time’, an Arise Television programme, Bawa said many individuals involved in the scheme were easily compromised. “Everybody was benefitting from the scale and the scam, including law enforcement,” Bawa said.

“People can be compromised in such a way that they will look the other way around. It’s a general thing.” The ex-anti-graft czar also called on Nigeria to challenge negative perceptions by the international community, particularly the notion of “relooting” recovered stolen funds.

He said Nigeria should not accept the narrative that it is involved in “relooting the loot”, a phrase used to describe the alleged misappropriation of recovered assets. “Nigeria should be able to challenge the international community that is always thinking negatively about our country,” he said.

“This idea of relooting the loot shouldn’t be discussed against us as a country. Nigerians and non-Nigerians should have the ability to trust in our leaders.”

Bawa said it has become common for Nigerians to internalise negative perceptions from abroad. “It has now become like a norm among us Nigerians to take in what the international community perceives us to be,” he added. Asked about the recurring pattern of EFCC.