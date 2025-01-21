Share

Former Mexico international, Adolfo “Bofo” Bautista has slammed Lionel Messi, saying the Argentine captain lacks professionalism and education.

According to him, the eight-time Ballon D’Or winner crossed the line for his antics during Inter Miami’s friendly clash against Club America.

The game was a pre-season friendly clash between both sides played at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, January 18.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw before the Messi-led Herons defeated the Mexican club 3-2 in a shootout.

Messi scored in the 34th minute, after which he appeared to mock Club America fans and in extension Mexico, with a controversial gesture.

READ ALSO:

Following the jibes from Club America fans during the game, Messi showed them three figures to denote the number of World Cups won by Argentina.

The former Barcelona player then made a zero with his hands which indicated that Mexico had never won the trophy.

Adolfo Bautista, a former Mexico international, took to Instagram on Monday to hit back at the 8-time Ballon d’Or winner.

He shared an image of himself with Messi on the pitch, tagged the Argentina captain, and wrote (via Google Translate, “I admired you as a player. But messing with my country speaks of your lack of professionalism and education.”

Share

Please follow and like us: