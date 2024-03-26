Bauchi Zakat Stampede Death Toll Rises To 7

The death toll in the alms (zakat) distribution stampede in Bauchi has increased to seven. Police spokesman SP Ahmed Wakil confirmed this yesterday. The police had confirmed the death of four people in the stampede at the AYM Shafa Holdings Office where hundreds of people reportedly gathered to collect N10,000 each from a philanthropist in the Bauchi State capital on Sunday.

Wakil said: “The Medical Doctor at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital confirmed that two more women died at the hospital among those brought for treatment. “The other woman was conveyed home by her family, but she died at home.” The police listed those who died as Aisha Usman,13, Sahura Abubakar, 55, Aisha Ibrahim Abubakar, 43, and Khadija Isah, eight.