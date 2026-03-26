Bauchi Water Corporation Moves To Tackle Water Scarcity In Alkaleri

The Bauchi State Urban Water and Sewerage Corporation (BSUWSC) has initiated measures to address persistent water scarcity in Alkaleri Local Government Area.

The intervention followed an appeal by the Emir of Alkaleri, Alhaji Bala Muhammad Gidado, and the local Water Community Committee for urgent government action.

A delegation led by the Chairman of the Board, Engr. Salmanu A. Muhammad and the Managing Director, Hajiya Uwani Garba Dagauda, visited Alkaleri to assess the situation and engage stakeholders.

Speaking during the visit, Dagauda assured residents of the corporation’s readiness to deploy technical expertise to deliver immediate, short-term and long-term solutions to the water crisis.

She stressed the importance of collaboration with community leaders to ensure sustainable outcomes.

Also speaking, the Board Chairman reaffirmed the Bauchi State Government’s commitment under Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed to improving water supply across the state.

The Emir of Alkaleri commended the intervention, describing it as timely and necessary to address the acute water shortage affecting residents.