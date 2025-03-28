Bauchi Unveils 5-Year Plan To Improve Food Security, Nutrition

Share

The Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Mohammed Auwal Jatau, on Wednesday unveiled the state’s 2024-2028 Multisectoral Action Plan for Food and Nutrition, a strategic approach to combat malnutrition and improve food security in the state.

Speaking at the launching of the plan held at the conference hall of his office, Government House, Bauchi, Auwal Jatau said Bauchi state is poised to implement the National Strategic Plan of Action for Nutrition to help the state move forward.

The Deputy Governor, who is the chairman of the State Nutrition Council (SNC) noted that the present administration of Governor Bala Mohammed has taken crucial steps to accelerate the reduction of hunger and malnutrition in the state.

According to him, having realized that malnutrition and hunger cannot be eliminated through efforts of one sector, the state government has began the development of nutrition-sensitive interventions in the agriculture, health, social protection.

