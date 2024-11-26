Bauchi, UNFPA Begin Campaign Against Violence Against Women, Girls

Share

The Bauchi State Government, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and others yesterday began the annual 17 days of activism to end violence against women in the state.

The event began with a walk by officials of the Ministry, Implementing Partners (IPs) and CSOs. The walk terminated at the Government House where First Lady Aisha Bala Mohammed received the contingents.

She said the event is aimed at ending violence against women. The governor’s wife praised the stakeholders for coming out in their numbers to demonstrate their solidarity for victims of SGBV in the state and Nigeria at large.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs Zainab Babantakko said that the Ministry, in collaboration with the State Action Committee on SGBV, IPs and local CSOs closely monitors cases of SGBV with a view to ensuring that victims get justice and perpetrators punished.

The State Program officer of UNFPA Deborah Tabara said countless women and girls endure the reality of gender-based violence every day.

She said: “UNFPA is focusing on Tracing the root, Standing against Gender-Based Violence. “And will continue to call for global action to foster awareness, galvanise advocacy efforts and share innovative solutions to end the pandemic of violence against women and girls.

