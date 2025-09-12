Bauchi Uncovers 100 Ghost Health Workers

…sacks teacher over alleged sexual harassment

The Bauchi State Government has uncovered more than 100 health ghost workers and stated that it will punish them. The Bauchi State Hospital Management Board Executive Chairman Sambo Alkali said this at a news conference in Bauchi yesterday.

According to him, all the identified ghost workers’ names will be submitted to Governor Bala Mohammed and subsequently, be dealt with according to the civil service rules. He said: “We are currently working on a verification exercise to fish out all those ghost workers people have been talking about.

“Recently, we have done it in our five facilities and we came up with more than 100 ghost health workers whose names will ultimately be submitted to the governor. “What we are doing in Bauchi to curtail the issue of shortage of doctors, which is a global issue, is that the governor has approved a scheme which is giving us a beautiful result.’’

Meanwhile, the state government has dismissed a teacher, Emos Joshua, over alleged sexual harassment. The Bauchi State Civil Service Commission (CSC) confirmed this in a statement yesterday. It said Joshua’s dismissal was approved during the commission’s 32nd plenary. The statement said: “The disciplinary action was taken against the officer after general disciplinary procedures had been exhausted as contained in Rules 0317 of the Public Service Rules and Regulations.”