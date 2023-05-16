Bauchi tribunal to conclude assignment in 180 days – Chairman

The Chairman of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal (GEPT), Hon. Justice P. T. Kwahar, has assured the people that the penal committee will do everything possible to complete its assignment within the period of 180 days in accordance with the laws.

Justice Kwahar gave the assurance during its first inaugural sitting of the gubernatorial election petition yesterday in Bauchi State. The chairman of the three-man panel however called on the lawyers to try as much as possible to avoid technicalities that will cause unnecessary delays.

He stressed that in accordance with the laws, the tribunal has 180 days within which to complete its assignment saying that the tribunal will work as stipulated.

The chairman assured that the panel is prepared to hear and determine all the petitions brought before it within the time frame urging the counsel to cooperate with the tribunal.