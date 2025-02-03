Bauchi To Inaugurate Local Content Studio For Nigerian Learning Passport

Share

The Bauchi State Ministry of Education is set to establish a local content studio to develop its own curriculum, which will be integrated into the Nigerian Learning Passport website.

This was disclosed by Hajiya Aishatu Ahmad Aliyu, Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics at the Ministry of Education.

According to Hajiya Aliyu, “the ministry is working on creating local content by establishing a studio, which will enable teachers and professionals to develop state-specific educational materials.”

This initiative is expected to commence after the completion and handover of the Education Research Centre (ERC) to the ministry.

She further explained that upon receiving the building, the ministry will ensure the studio is well-equipped and promptly begin producing local content curriculum.

This content will be integrated into the Nigerian Learning Passport (NLP) website, making it accessible to children in the state.

Aliyu expressed her personal satisfaction with the children’s performance in handling the tablets, which demonstrated the high level of knowledge of the instructors who teach them in the school.

