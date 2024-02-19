Bauchi to establish sports academy to nurture talents

Bauchi State Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development, Mohammed Salees Gamawa, has reiterated the state government’s readiness to establish a sports academy in the state for the purpose of developing and nurturing talents from the grassroot. The commissioner made the disclosure during the closing ceremony of the maiden edition of North East gymnastics competition organised by Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria in Collaboration with Bauchi State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Bauchi State Sports Council which was held at the Sani Abacha Gymnasium, Bauchi on Saturday.

Gamawa emphasized the importance of sports in every society, saying Bauchi State is blessed with abundant talents that needed to be harnessed. He added that it is in realization of this that the state government is according priority to sports and expressed appreciation to Governor Bala Muhammed for his unwavering support.