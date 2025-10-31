Bauchi Targets 250 Schools For Renovation Under AGILE Project

The Bauchi State Government has intensified efforts to transform its education sector, placing adolescent girls at the heart of its renewed development drive through the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project.

Governor Bala Mohammed made this known in Bauchi on Thursday during a capacity-building and sensitization workshop organized for technical service providers and key stakeholders involved in the implementation of the AGILE Project.

The initiative, which is part of the state’s broad education reform agenda, aims to renovate and upgrade infrastructure in over 250 schools across the state. The move is designed to enhance learning conditions, promote inclusivity, and bridge the gender gap in education.

Mohammed described education as the cornerstone of his administration’s human capital development agenda, emphasizing that the AGILE Project represents more than just physical construction.

He said: “This project is not just about construction; it is about commitment – commitment to our children, our future, and the progress of Bauchi State. Every stakeholder must ensure the highest standards of performance”.