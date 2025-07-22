Bauchi Takes Over Moribond Stery Nigeria Limited

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has finally taken over the ownership of the moribund Stery Company Nigeria Limited back from the investors due to their failure to fulfill their commitment to develop the area.

The Governor made the announcement at the official handing over and taking over of the property from the Federal Government under the Bank of Industry at the Government House yesterday in Bauchi.

Mohammed thanked the Bank of Industry for the successful handover of the company after years of challenges, considering the enormous opportunities for job employment and income generation in the area.

The governor announced that the sum of N1,500,000 had already been paid in respect of the physical property to the BoI and pledged to settle the remaining N560 million.

He assured that staff debt allowances would be paid 100 per cent in due course. He ordered the deputy governor to ensure the provision of security to the area to prevent social vices from taking place.