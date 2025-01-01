Bauchi Takes Bold Step On LG Autonomy

Share

Bauchi State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to implementing local government autonomy, following a stakeholders’ meeting attended by top government officials, including Governor Bala Mohammed and his deputy, Mohammed Awwal Jatau.

The meeting which commenced since yesterday at the new Exco Chamber Government House Bauchi, discussed the modalities for implementing local government autonomy and agreed to send bills regarding local government administration and law to the state house of assembly for consideration and passage.

According to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Aminu Hammayo, while breefing the journalists, said the Bala Mohammed-led administration was committed to equity, justice, transparency, and accountability.

He assured that the implementation of local government autonomy would be done in a way that benefits the state and its people.

