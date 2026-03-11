New Telegraph

March 12, 2026
Bauchi SUBEB Begins Interviews For Recruitment Of Teachers

The Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has commenced interviews for applicants seeking teaching positions in the state civil service.

Speaking at the start of the exercise today in Bauchi, the Chairman of the board, Abubakar Isa Baba, urged candidates to remain patient and orderly throughout the process.

The Chairman, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the board, Abdulhamid Mohammed Jibrin, said the recruitment exercise was part of efforts to strengthen the teaching workforce in public primary schools across the state.

He commended the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, for approving the recruitment to boost the education sector.

The chairman assured applicants who had not yet received interview invitations to remain calm, explaining that all verified candidates would be invited in phases.

