Bauchi SSG, Kashim Announces Resignation

The Secretary to Bauchi State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Kashim, on Friday, announced his resignation from his position with immediate effect.

Governor Bala Mohammed’s Spokesperson, Mukhtar Gidado announced the development in a statement made available to journalists in Bauchi on Friday.

While there was no clear reason for his resignation, he is being touted to run for the 2027 governorship race in the State. However, there is no official confirmation of his interest to run for the office of the governor.

It would be recalled that in 2023, he won the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial ticket before later withdrawing from the race, which forced the party to hold another governorship primary election where Governor Bala Mohammed won unopposed to vie for reelection.

Gidado said the Chief of Staff, Government House, Aminu Gamawa, has been directed to take over from Kashim in an acting capacity.

“Governor Bala Mohammed, on behalf of the government and the people of Bauchi State, thanked him (Ibrahim Kashim) for the services he rendered to the State and wished him well in his future endeavours,” the statement read in part.

