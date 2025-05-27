Bauchi Speaker Urges Stronger Action Against Child Abuse, Trafficking

Share

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Dr. Abubakar Suleiman, has called for coordinated and intensified efforts from government agencies, non-profit organizations, and human rights advocates to combat child abuse and trafficking across the state.

Speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Suleiman highlighted the urgent need for all stakeholders to uphold the rights and welfare of children, emphasizing that a multi-sectoral approach is critical to addressing these pressing issues.

“Governments, non-profit organizations, and human rights activists must be actively involved whenever cases of child abuse or maltreatment are identified,” he said.

“As custodians of the law, we must ensure that traffickers, abusers, and offenders face the full wrath of the law. This will serve as a deterrent to others.”

Dr. Suleiman also made a passionate appeal to parents and guardians, urging them to provide love, care, and essential support to their children. He described children as “gifts from Almighty God,” who must be protected and nurtured with compassion.

“Parents must ensure children’s basic needs are met and that they are not left to fend for themselves or sent far away without proper provisions,” he added.

The Speaker further emphasized the importance of community support for survivors of abuse and rape, urging families never to abandon victims but rather to offer emotional and social support to help them recover.

Highlighting legislative efforts, Dr. Suleiman noted that the Bauchi State House of Assembly has already passed several child protection bills, which have been signed into law by Governor Bala Mohammed. These laws aim to strengthen the legal framework protecting children from exploitation and neglect.

“We remain committed to the welfare, protection, and support of children in Bauchi State,” the Speaker affirmed. “We will continue to collaborate with stakeholders and make laws that improve the living conditions of children in the state and across the country.”

