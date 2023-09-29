Bauchi Speaker Lauds Judgement Of Tribunal Election Petitions

The Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, has commanded the judgement of the Bauchi State Election Tribunal that upheld his election as member representing Ningi Central Constituency at the state Assembly.

The election tribunal in its judgement delivered today in Bauchi, the state capital, dismissed the case filed by Khalid Abdulmalik Ningi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the declaration of the Speaker as the winner of state House of Assembly election for Ningi Central Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for lacking in merit.

It also affirmed the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Abubakar Y. Suleiman. The Speaker expresses gratitude to Almighty Allah for giving him yet another victory against the opposition, even as he also commended the Tribunal for its verdict, which according to him, is a testament to the fact that the judiciary will always uphold justice without fear or favour.