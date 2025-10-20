Bauchi: SON Urges MSMEs To Maintain Standards

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has staged a street walk tagged, “Standardize and Export with Confidence” as part of efforts to raise awareness, especially among Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Bauchi.

The campaign over the weekend started at the popular Gidan Mai Roundabout along Jos Road and passed through the two major markets – Wunti and Central Markets – as well as other major streets within the Bauchi metropolis.

Participants displayed placards and distributed flyers and pamphlets to educate, enlighten, and sensitize marketers on SON’s new partnership initiatives.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the exercise, the Zonal Coordinator, Mr. James Danladi Yakzum, said the aim of the street walk was to engage directly with MSMEs, encouraging them to maintain product standards and build confidence to export their goods globally.