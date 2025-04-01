Bauchi Seeks Traditional Rulers Support In Security, Development Efforts

Share

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has called on traditional rulers to support government efforts in tackling insecurity and fostering progress in the state.

Mohammed made the call yesterday when the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman and his entourage, paid him an homage at the Government House as part of the 2025 Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Mohammed, represented by his Deputy, Auwal Jatau, emphasised the vital role of traditional rulers in maintaining law and order.

He acknowledged the recent security challenges, particularly reports of kidnapping and banditry in Bula District, along the border with Plateau State.

He urged traditional leaders to educate their communities on the need for vigilance and cooperation with security agencies in order to combat criminal activities.

“As we strive to invite investors to Bauchi, we cannot afford to let security challenges discourage them. “I appeal to our traditional rulers to foster mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and tolerance among their people, regardless of ethnic, religious, or political differences,” he said.

The governor highlighted his administration’s commitment to infrastructural development and social amenities since he assumed office in 2019. He said that the initiatives have significantly improved the lives of Bauchi residents.

Mohammed reiterated the state government’s dedication to prudent resource management to ensure the continued delivery of democratic dividends.

Responding, the Emir pledged his unwavering support to the government’s efforts. He promised to educate other traditional rulers on the importance of aligning with the administration’s initiatives, particularly in maintaining security and fostering development across the state.

He wished all citizens a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Fitr celebration. Suleiman prayed for Almighty Allah’s continued guidance and protection.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

