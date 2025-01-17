Bauchi Revitalises Education Sector

Share

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has approved the recruitment of 3,000 teachers to be deployed across Junior and Senior Secondary schools in the state.

According to the project coordinator, Mallan Ali Gar, this move aims to strengthen the educational system and bridge the pupils and studentsteacher ratio gap.

The recruitment is part of the conditions for implementing the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project in the state.

The deployment breakdown are; Junior Secondary Schools: 2,000 teachers and Senior Secondary Schools: 1,000 teachers The teachers will be employed by the state government and recruited from the benefiting communities to ensure maximum participation, ease of access, and monitoring.

