Bauchi Residents Lose Two Children To Fire Outbreak

Two children identified as Ummu Salma Bashir and Zainab Bashir Muhammad (Hibba), who were five and seven years of age died in a house fire on Sunday, leaving the Madina Quarters community in Bauchi State in grief.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the incident occurred in the Tirwun Quarters and Barden Gabas Primary School.

The fire event happened a few days after a fire breakout at Maraku village in Zubuki Ward, Itas/Gadau Local Government Area, of the state and claimed the lives of two people.

An eyewitness account disclosed that the fire which broke on Sunday morning began at roughly 11:00 am.

READ ALSO:

Emerging reports revealed that the mother of the kids had locked the children inside the house and gone outside possibly to the market.

Sadly, the house caught fire before she could return.

It was further learned that the fire’s severity and heavy smoke made any attempts to save the kids impossible.

Additionally, the state fire department’s attempts to contain the fire were unsuccessful when they arrived on the scene.

Though the exact cause of the fire is yet unknown, Usman Abdullahi (Dan Usmanu), a resident of the Madina Quarters, told our reporter that it was unusual for a mother to leave her children locked in the house.

The kids have been buried in line with Islamic customs in the interim.