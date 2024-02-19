Bauchi records 194 snakebites, confirm one death

The Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), has confirmed the death of one person from snakebite out of the 194 victims in 2023. The Agency’s Executive Chairman, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, gave the breakdown while addressing a press conference to mark the 2024 World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) held at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), Bauchi. Dr Mohammed explained that there were 92 male and 102 female treated for snakebites during the period, while 13 of them were found to be free from snake venoms just as 196 others are using Echitab plus Antisnake venoms (ASV) tablets. The BASPHCDA EC said that medical personnel manning the State Snakebite Hospital in Duguri have been well trained from different centres across the country and have been motivated by the government to perform.

According to him, “The State Governor, Dr Bala Mohammed, has spent millions of Naira to ensure that the Hospital became well equipped and functional. Saying that, “Victims of snakebites in the state have now stopped going to Kaltungo in Gombe State for medical care. In fact, victims from Plateau State now come there for treatment.” Dr Mohammed added that the consumables and other things required for the treatment of snakebites are readily available at the Hospital while the drugs have been made to become revolving in order to ensure availability and afford- ability.