Bauchi Promotes 84 Senior Civil Servants

No fewer than 84 Senior Civil Servants in Bauchi State have been promoted to the next grade of service by the State Civil Service Commission (CSC) for effective service delivery in the civil service. Among those promoted is the Deputy Chief Medical Officer who has been promoted to the rank of Chief Medical Officer on grade level 17 in the State Civil Service.

This was contained in a statement by Saleh Umar of the Bauchi State Civil Service Commission (BSCSC). Umar said the decision on the promotions was finalized at the meeting held on 14th March, 2024.

During the meeting the Commission considered 84 recommendations of candidates submitted by 4 MDAs to include State Independent Electoral Commission – 5 Officers, Health Management Board – 73 Officers, Debt Management Office -3 Officers and State Sports Council – 3 Officers