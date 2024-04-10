Bauchi Police Withdraw Wanted Notice On Controversial Islamic Cleric After Ribadu’s Intervention

Following the intervention of Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser(NSA), the Bauchi State Police Command has dropped the wanted notice on Malam Idris Abdulaziz, an Islamic cleric living in Bauchi, for “contempt of court.”

The Inspector-General of Police ordered the police to recall the 63-year-old cleric and to issue a Special Gazette Bulletin on February 8, 2024, urging anybody with knowledge about the cleric’s whereabouts to report to the State Police Command or the closest police station.

CP Auwal Musa Mohammad, the State Commissioner of Police, led the signing of a peace agreement between Abdulaziz and the Bauchi State Government Wednesday at the police state headquarters.

The Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of Bauchi State, the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and others observed the peace agreement.

The police command’s spokeswoman, SP Ahmed Wakili, revealed the peace accord in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement partly reads: “the Commissioner of Police as the Chairman of the Security and Allied Agency in Bauchi State, resolved to ensure that the communication gap that was identified as the causative agent among others responsible for deteriorating the relationship between the parties would be addressed without hesitation.

“He expressed his unequivocal appreciation to the Governor of Bauchi State Sen. Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, for honoring the call of NSA and other relevant stakeholders for the peace accord and maintained that the written commitment that was signed would be judiciously observed by the parties concerned.

“Malam Idris Abdulaziz Dutsen Tanshi should understand that while he enjoys the right to freedom of speech, he should not use the pulpit as a platform to insult or make derogatory and abusive statements against preachers/clerics.

“He should strive to foster an atmosphere of peace and harmony within the community through his preaching, regardless of differences in opinion or religious beliefs. It is, therefore, imperative that he respects constituted authority henceforth.”