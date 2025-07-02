Bauchi Police Warn Residents Climbing Masts For Show

The Bauchi State Police Command has warned the public, particularly young individuals, against the dangerous and increasingly prevalent trend of climbing telecommunications masts for attention, often linked to political demands.

The police describe this behavior as “dangerous and careless,” noting it has led to several concerning incidents.

According to a press release issued yesterday by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, the Bauchi State Police Command has intervened in three significant cases where individuals scaled communication masts, seemingly attempting to extort political affirmations or draw attention to their preferred candidates.

Wakil detailed these alarming incidents: The first occurred on June 16, 2025, when 22-year-old Adamu Salisu, known as ‘Sarkin Malaman Samarin Muda Lawal Market,’ ascended a network mast near Kofar Dumi Primary School.

He reportedly declared he would not descend until Alhaji Bala Wunti returned his call to announce his gubernatorial candidacy. Just two days later, on June 18, 2025, Usman Nanu, a 35-year-old resident of Kofar Dumi, climbed a mast at the same location.

His motive was to express “unwarranted support” for the incumbent Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir CON, stating he would remain aloft until the governor confirmed his intention to contest the presidential election of 2027.

The most recent incident, on June 29, 2025, involved 37-year-old Alkassim Saidu Yakubu from Unguwan Magaji Inkil.

He scaled an MTN mast, asserting he would stay there until the Bauchi State Commissioner of Finance publicly declared his candidacy for the gubernatorial race in 2027.

In each instance, police detectives were promptly deployed, successfully rescuing the individuals who were subsequently apprehended for attempting to commit suicide.

The PPRO revealed that all three individuals have acknowledged their actions, expressing remorse for their “unaware” behavior. They are now set to undergo profiling and face legal charges.